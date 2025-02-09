Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis fans are crying their hearts out after Ticketmaster unexpectedly cancelled their tickets to the band’s reunion tour – as they thought they were bots.

Several ticket holders received emails from the company that said bots were identified in the purchase of their tickets for the band’s tour this year, and urged them to fill out a form to resolve the issue.

In August 2024, thousands of fans sat in virtual queues for up to eight hours to secure tickets to the surprise reunion tour, but some were left disappointed when the Ticketmaster site crashed or pushed them to the back of the queue.

Ticketmaster is subsequently being investigated over the inflation of ticket prices for the reunion tour, with general admission tickets more than doubling in price under the company’s “dynamic pricing” model.

One fan who was excited to see the band live with her three friends at Heaton Park in Manchester on July 19 said she felt “crushed” after finding out her tickets were cancelled.

Leighah Conroy, 24, from Cumbria, said her friend, who does not wish to be named, purchased the tickets on August 28 last year but received an email from Ticketmaster on Friday claiming it was “identified that bots were used to make this purchase”.

“To say that we’re bots is totally out of order for Ticketmaster because we tried all day to get the tickets,” Ms Conroy told the PA news agency.

“Our heads have been pretty battered these past 24 hours.”

open image in gallery In August 2024, thousands of fans sat in virtual queues for up to eight hours to secure tickets to the surprise reunion tour ( PA Wire )

“I felt sick in the stomach. It’s a band you’ll never experience or see again and it’s been on my bucket list for years. It just feels like my dreams have been completely crushed.”

Conroy said that each of them paid £150 per ticket, while a room in a hotel for the night was £200 per person, in addition to £40 travel.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

The fan was sent a screenshot of her friend’s email which she posted on X/Twitter, in an attempt to process their issue quicker after her friend did not receive a response from the company about their tickets.

She described the company’s handling of the situation as “totally outrageous”, adding: “A lot of fans are wanting answers as to why this has happened, and we’ve just got no answers whatsoever.”

Another fan, from Spain, received the same email on Friday. She had spent more than £3,000 on tickets and accommodation for her family to see Oasis at London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 August.

open image in gallery The Gallagher brothers will be reuniting for their tour this year ( PA )

Marta Bonnet, 48, thought the email was fake at first, but after realising it was Ticketmaster, she has said she does not intend to purchase tickets through the company for future gigs.

“At first we thought this email was fake or a spam email, but no it was true,” the lawyer from Tenerife in the Canary Islands told PA.

“We usually use Ticketmaster to buy our tickets… But now, how can I trust this page which is supposed to be the official page? I really can’t believe what has happened.”

Ms Bonnet spent over £1,000 in August to secure four premium tickets, and had spent more than £2,000 on accommodation and flights for her family. She said it was unlikely that she would be refunded for the plane tickets.

A spokesperson from Ticketmaster said: “Anyone who has been contacted and believes a refund was made in error has been sent a form to fill in for the tour’s promoters to review.”

The band, led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, announced their reunion in August after 15 years. The Britpop giants are reuniting in 2025 for the first time since 2009 for a series of sold out shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

With additional reporting from agencies.