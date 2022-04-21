Olivia Harrison has announced the release of a new book of poems, Came the Lightening, which she has dedicated to her late husband George Harrison of The Beatles.

The writer and producer is the widow of the guitar player and solo artist, who died in 2001 at the age of 58 from lung cancer. Olivia is George’s second wife and the pair were married for 23 years up until his death.

The series of 20 poems celebrates the 20th anniversary of his passing and examines the “intimacy and emotional connection of their relationship”.

Further, it “delves into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time” and will include a collection of photographs and relics specially selected by Olivia, along with some never-before-seen images of the couple.

This book marks her debut in the world of poetry. She previously penned the bestselling George Harrison: Living in the Material World, the revised version of I Me Mine, and contributed to the book Concert for George.

Her work as a producer includes the co-production of the Grammy-winning film of the 2002 Concert for George, an event she organised in his memory.

She went on to receive an Emmy for Outstanding Nonfiction Special in 2012 as the producer for Martin Scorsese’s documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World.

Books-Olivia Harrison (1981 AP)

Olivia is currently a producer on the TV documentary series The Beatles: Get Back.

Came the Lightening will be released on 21 June.