Courtney Love criticised for attacking Olivia Rodrigo over album cover

Courtney Love is facing a backlash after accusing Olivia Rodrigo of copying the album artwork from her alternative rock band Hole’s record Live Through This.

On Friday, (25 June) the 56-year-old American musician posted a picture of 18-year-old Rodrigo’s promo art for her forthcoming Sour Prom Concert film with the caption: “Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo.”

In the photo, the “good 4 u” singer is wearing a prom dress while holding a bouquet of flowers as tears stream down her cheeks, smudging her mascara. The photograph is vaguely similar to Hole’s 1994 album cover, which featured model Leilani Bishop.

In the comments section of her post, Love said that Rodrigo should’ve asked her or cover photographer Ellen von Unwerth for permission.

“It was rude of her, and Geffen not to ask myself or Ellen Von Unwerth. It’s happened my whole career so i.d.c [”I don’t care”]. But manners is manners,” she wrote.

“Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. And he really [sic] I’m very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb throwing. This persons music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude and I gave [sic] every right to stick up for my work...” she wrote in another comment.

However, Love has been met with criticism for her remarks, with Rodrigio’s fans pointing out that Love’s concept wasn’t exactly original itself.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I love when #CourtneyLove accuses others of stealing when there’s literally nothing original about herself.”

“I’m not even an #OliviaRodrigo fan, but I’m pretty sure #CourtneyLove didn’t invent the “crying pageant girl” ..... uhmmm.... kind of been around since pageants?” wrote another person.

“The girl literally said this was about never having been able to go to prom. So lame that Courtney is dragging the girl over this similarity. And hey, it’s also super similar to the end of Jawbreaker. Pathetic #CourtneyLove,” wrote one person.

Courtney Love on the Live Through This Album Cover 1993

In her post, Love has also asked the Disney actor for “flowers and a note”.

“I’ve asked her (Rodrigo) for flowers and a note, your right [sic]. It’s rude not to be asked. I know Ellen von Unwerth isn’t amused. And just to clarify? The Brian de Palma classic Carrie is another thing. My cover was my original idea. A thing you maybe have to actually live life to acquire? I don’t know.” she wrote.

Rodrigo was quick to respond to these claims by commenting positively on the “Sunset Trip” singer’s post by writing: “love u and live through this sooooo much” to which Love replied: “Olivia-you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”