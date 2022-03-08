Olivia Rodrigo documentary Driving Home 2 U to feature unreleased Sour track
Film shows behind-the-scenes footage from the making of ‘Sour’
Olivia Rodrigo will release an unheard track from her album Sour in her new Disney+ documentary.
Titled Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), the documentary follows the “Good 4 U” singer as she goes on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, discussing the making of her debut album.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo revealed that the credits to the film will feature an untitled, unfinished iPhone recording of a song that was cut from the final tracklist of Sour.
“I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’” the 19-year-old said.
“With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.”
Driving Home 2 U features footage from the making of Sour recorded on a GoPro, as well as live performances and interviews.
“It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form,” she said.
“I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”
Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) is released on Disney+ on Friday 25 March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies