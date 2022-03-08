Olivia Rodrigo will release an unheard track from her album Sour in her new Disney+ documentary.

Titled Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), the documentary follows the “Good 4 U” singer as she goes on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, discussing the making of her debut album.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo revealed that the credits to the film will feature an untitled, unfinished iPhone recording of a song that was cut from the final tracklist of Sour.

“I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’” the 19-year-old said.

“With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.”

Driving Home 2 U features footage from the making of Sour recorded on a GoPro, as well as live performances and interviews.

“It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form,” she said.

“I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”

Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) is released on Disney+ on Friday 25 March.