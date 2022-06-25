Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen as a special guest to sing “F*** you” in response to the Supreme Court over Roe v Wade.

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

During her Glastonbury set on Saturday evening (25 June), Rodrigo joined stars including Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish to speak out against the ruling.

Partway through her performance on the Other Stage, the “driver’s license” singer brought out special guest Lily Allen for a rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”.

Introducing the song, Rodrigo said: “I’m devestated and terrified [by the recent ruling] and so many women and girls are going to die because of this and I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom.”

After huge applause from the audience, the 19-year-old went on to address the individuals specifically, stating: “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Standing next to Rodrigo, Allen was seen giving the middle finger.

“We hate you guys!” said Rodrigo, before the pair launched into the expletive-filled track.

Festival-goers are gearing up for Saturday night’s (25 June) headline performance by Paul McCartney.

You can follow along with updates from Worthy Farm on our live blog here.