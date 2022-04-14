Olivia Rodrigo shares throwback set list and wins approval from her idols

Olivia Rodrigo shared a throwback photo on Instagram, which attracted the attention of her childhood idols.

The photo shows a young Rodrigo alongside a setlist featuring nostalgic 00s classics such as Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” and Jonas Brothers’ “S.O.S.”.

These songs, and more, are written out on a whiteboard to the left of the future Grammy winner, who can be seen standing on a homemade stage with a microphone.

The post gained approval from Joe Jonas, who commented ”set list!” with a fire emoji. His brother, Kevin Jonas, added: “Solid set list”.

A total of four Jonas Brothers songs made the cut: “When you look me in the eye”, their cover of McFly’s “Year 3000”, and Joe Jonas’ Camp Rock collaboration with Demi Lovato, “This is Me”.

Lovato, who rose to fame after starring alongside the Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel, reposted Rodrigo’s snap on her story, writing: “This pic is warming up my frozen lil heart.”

Rodrigo, 19, who rose to fame on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, was clearly a Disney fan growing up, with High School Musical 3’s “The Boys Are Back” topping the setlist as her opening track and a poster of Miley Cyrus dressed as Disney’s Hannah Montana on the wall behind her.

Rodrigo performed her breakout single “Drivers License” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show)

Rodrigo captioned the post “tour is going gr8” with three heart emojis, referring to her global Sour Tour which kicked off in San Francisco on 2 April.

The post, which has attracted almost 4 million likes, also features an image of Rodrigo’s current Edward Cullen earpieces and a clip of a crowd singing along to her Grammy award winning debut song, “Drivers License”.