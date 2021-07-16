Olivia Rodrigo and Dr Anthony Fauci explored the world of social media together during the singer’s visit at the White House.

Rodrigo appeared at the White House on Wednesday as part of an effort from the administration to urge young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Friday, the White House unveiled a video filmed during the visit. Rodrigo and Dr Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, can be seen in the clip sitting down to read tweets from fans.

The messages were shared by Twitter users expressing their love and admiration for Rodrigo or Dr Fauci, and at times sharing their own experiences getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

One of the tweets read: “Olivia RodriGO to the vaccine clinic”, and another stated: “I’m taking an immunology course and I got an A on my last exam. My immediate thought was, ‘Wouldn’t Dr Fauci be proud of me?’”

Among the tweets read aloud by Dr Fauci is one that stated: “Happy Man Crush Monday to this hero. Thank you, Dr Fauci for all the hard work you do. We appreciate your intelligence, honesty, bravery, and compassion. We love you #Faucihero.”

“Well, that’s very nice to say that,” Dr Fauci said after reading the message.

Someone asked him off camera: “Do you know what Man Crush Monday means?”

Fauci admitted he had “no idea”, after which the person behind the camera prompted Rodrigo to explain the meaning of the social media trend.

“Man Crush Monday is just on Mondays, people post pictures of their boyfriends and go, ‘Man Crush Monday, this is why I love you,’” Rodrigo told the doctor. “So it’s a big compliment.”

“Well, whatever it takes,” Dr Fauci replied. “If Man Crush Monday gets you vaccinated, go for it.”