Olly Alexander told the crowd at the BBC’s Big Weekend Festival that he is officially performing under his own name, after abandoning his former band moniker Years & Years.

The former trio, consisting of Alexander and the band’s co-founders Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen, performed together from 2013 until their split in 2021, from which point the pop singer continued under the band name.

In that time, the trio released two albums, 2015’s Communion and 2018’s Palo Santo, and topped the UK Singles Chart with the song “King”.

Alexander has now confirmed that he plans on performing under his own name, telling fans at Stockwood Park, Luton: “Listen, listen, I don’t know how to tell you how good it feels to be back in the UK, doing a show, do you know what this is my first ever show as Olly Alexander.”

He added: “I used to be in Years & Years, I used to be Years & Years and now I’m just me.”

Alexander released the final Years & Years album, Night Call, as a solo venture in 2022.

Olly Alexander performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend ( TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima )

In Luton, the 33-year-old played the band’s early songs including 2014’s “Desire”, and “Eyes Shut” and “Shine” which were released the following year.

Dressed in a black top and white jeans, he also played Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s a Sin” on the piano, which he previously covered at the Brit Awards with Sir Elton John after starring in the Channel 4 series It’s a Sin.

During his set, Alexander also joked about his disappointing results at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, after he finished in 18th place with a total of 46 points.

“And now for the song that was only 17 places away from winning the Eurovision Song Contest, it's ‘Dizzy’,” he said, introducing the song he performed at the contest.

Eurovision’s Olly Alexander’s reaction as UK receives null points from public vote. ( Eurovision/ BBC )

The British pop singer was defended after Eurovision by his father, David Thornton, who told the BBC that he enjoyed “every minute” of Alexander’s performance.

“To me it’s a real surprise the public didn’t sort of connect with that song, though the juries gave it a really good score,” he said.

He continued: “This is going to be a fantastic learning experience for him, he’s had a wonderful time out there.

“It’s just one more step in wherever he’s going to go next.”

Additional reporting by agencies