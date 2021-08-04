Olly Murs shares update from hospital after fearing ‘the worst’ following on-stage accident

Olly Murs has shared an update from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery on his left leg, following an on-stage accident.

“It’s been a mad 72 hours,” the musician said in a post to his Instagram on Tuesday evening (3 August).

He explained that a fragment of bone had dislodged from his knee during his performance, causing him to limp for the rest of the show: “I couldn’t believe it.”

“I’ve had the surgery, I wanted to get this done because of the Newbury gig on the 14th and the Singleton Park on the 15th, so I wanted to make sure I get this done for you guys,” he continued.

“It will be a different gig, I probably won’t be running around like I normally do, there might be a stool for me to sit down on...” he warned.

However, he said he felt “such an amazing vibe” at the last show that he couldn’t bear to cancel.

“I honestly thought the worst,” he said of his injury, “so this is great news, it really is positive... I’m so sorry I look like a bag of s*** this morning but I just wanted to update you guys on what’s going on.”

The pop singer also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of the bone fragments the surgeons had removed from his knee.

Another Story showed he has since returned home and is resting his leg.