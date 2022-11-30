Olly Murs fiancée defends singer over ‘disgusting’ lyrics criticism

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olly Murs’ fiancée Amelia Tank has hit out at criticism of the pop star’s new single.

Following its release on Friday (25 November), the lyrics of “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” were branded “cruel”, “disgusting” and “misogynistic” by some listeners.

The upbeat pop track, which was co-written by Murs, sees the singer lambast a loved one for getting drunk on a night out. Murs himself has said the song’s words can apply to a family, friend or romantic love interest.

One criticism came from DJ Shaun Keaveny, who wrote on Twitter: “Olly Murs is quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song, ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’.

“I look forward to her reply song ‘I Hate You When You Sing’.”

Tank, who has been in a relationship with Murs since 2019, responded to Keaveny on Instagram.

NME reports Tank as writing in an Instagram Stories post on Monday (28 November): “Many thanks for your concern here however I can confirm that I in fact love my *NON* controlling *FIANCE* even more when he sings and this latest single is actually one of my favourites from the album.”

The bodybuilder and model added: “I wouldn’t lose any sleep over it bbz because I’m defo not #itsjustabitoffun. Lots of love and have a magical evening.”

Tank and Murs announced their engagement in June 2022.

The lyrics in “I Hate You When You’re Drunk” begin: “Oh, you’re slurrin’ all your words, there’s make-up on my shirt / You’re dancin’ on the tables, can’t you see / That you look like a mess and you’re singin’ Whitney?”

In the second verse, he sings: “Oh, you got them drunken eyes, should we call it a night? /‘Cause you’ve been tellin’ stories four-five times / Yeah, I’ve heard it before and my ears are bleedin’.”

Olly Murs was defended by his fiancée Amelia Tank after new song criticism (Getty Images)

Murs then repeatedly sings the words: “Oh, I hate you, hate you, I hate you, hate you when you’re drunk.”

In another part of the song, he sings: “Because you wanna buy champagne / And you wanna throw the shots back / And now you’re takin’ photographs / Why am I the only one that don’t laugh?”

Murs, who asks his loved one to “quit acting like a fool” then reassures them that he will “love you all the same” as “I’ll pick you up when you do it all again”.

The singer declined to comment on the criticism.