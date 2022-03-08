One Direction fans flood Madame Tussauds with requests for wax figures’ body parts

One Direction fans have flooded Madame Tussauds in London with requests for the band’s wax figurines as the museum retires them.

Six years after the boy band split indefinitely in 2016, Madame Tussauds has officially retired the wax figures to the Baker Street attraction’s archive.

And since the museum’s announcement, fans have sent in desperate emails and social media messages requesting everything from all five figures to isolated body parts, including little fingers, lips, limbs, and even Harry’s head.

“One superfan even said they’d be willing to hire a private jet from Sydney to fly the figures out to them,” Tim Waters, the general manager at Madame Tussauds London, told Belfast Live.

“The number of requests we’ve received from One Direction fans offering to take ownership of all, or part of, our One Direction figures now they’ve been retired shows what an impact they’ve made on their fans.”

Madame Tussauds in London immortalised the band’s five members in 2013 and they quickly became a favourite attraction.

“One Direction’s figures have been an important part of Madame Tussauds London for nine years and, while we know some fans will be sad to no longer be able to visit the band’s figures, the time has come to bid them a fond farewell,” said Waters.

He added that the retirement of the waxworks will make way for a new exhibit.

“At Madame Tussauds London we’re always on the lookout for new figures to add to our offering, so watch this space... you never know who will be next to join our star-studded line-up.”

Since the band’s break-up, each of the five members – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – has gone on to build solo careers.