Orville Peck fans have expressed their excitement as the country music artist announced the release of a new album.

The singer shared a minute-long video to social media on Tuesday (8 February), stating that his forthcoming album, Bronco, will be released on 8 April.

His post also confirmed that “Chapter 1” of Bronco will arrive on Friday (11 February).

The highly-stylised video sees Peck – wearing his signature fringed mask – performing in a number of places: at a bar, a kid’s birthday party, and on a lit-up stage.

The clip finishes on a shot of Peck wearing a western shirt emblazoned with the word “Bronco”.

Fellow musicians including Noah Cyrus and Fences commented on Peck’s post to share their joy at the news.

“SAAAAANGGG IT BABY!!!!” wrote Cyrus. Comedian Margaret Cho also reacted to the announcement, commenting with multiple heart-eyes emojis

Peck – who always disguises his face in public – released his debut album Pony in 2019. He released the Show Pony EP the following year, which featured a guest appearance from Shania Twain.

The official album announcement comes after Peck hinted there was something new on the way.

Last Wednesday (2 February), Peck shared a teaser trailer on social media, accompanied by the caption: “They say it’s darkest before the dawn.”

The Canada-based musician featured on Lady Gaga’s 2021 album Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, singing a “country road” version of Gaga’s 2011 hit “Born This Way”.

Peck will perform at Coachella Festival in California this April.