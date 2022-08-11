Ozzy Osbourne shares worrying warning doctors gave him ahead of spinal surgery

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ozzy Osbourne has given some insight into his health journey after an operation to fix an ongoing issue with his spine.

The Black Sabbath frontman underwent spinal surgery in June following years of complications.

Initially, Osbourne suffered nerve damage and injury to his back after a quad bike accident at his estate in 2003.

A fall during a night-time trip to the bathroom in 2019 aggravated the damage further, which led to the musician experiencing consistent pain and discomfort. He was then diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020.

In a recent conversation with The Sun, Osbourne opened up about his experiences in getting better.

During the interview, he revealed that ahead of the first surgery, the doctor gave him some concerning news. “I was told, ‘You’ve got a good chance of being paralysed for the rest of your life.’

“You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a f***ing butcher,” Osbourne explained to the publication. “I was left in agony.”

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony (Getty Images)

His further surgery this year was more of a success – ever since, he and wife Sharon Osbourne have been giving fans positive updates on his recovery.

Still, Osbourne admits that life post-surgery has been difficult at times, as his loved ones have had to see him struggle.

“Never have I been laid up so bad for so long,” her It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f***ing kills me.”

The musician also expressed gratitude for his surgeon who had enough skill and experience to properly address his issues.

“He had to cut nerves and you have to take f***ng nerve-pain pills, but I am getting better,” he said.

Osbourne also explained that a combination of physiotherapy and focusing on his work is key to helping him recover. “I go forward two inches and back one, but I’m doing it,” he said.

The Birmingham-born star recently thrilled audiences at the Commonwealth Games with a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony, held in his home city.