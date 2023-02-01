Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.

The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.

The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.

The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.

The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.

​​“As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” Osbourne began in an image of text posted to his social media.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” the statement continued.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said.

(Getty Images)

The musician explained how he was upset to have to disappoint his fans, adding: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

He continued: “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

“I want to thank my family……my band…..my crew…..my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have,” he said adding,“I love you all…”

All tickets for cancelled shows are now refundable from the ticket purchase point.