A 2013 track by rapper Dr Creep has gone viral on TikTok due to lyrics which listeners claim “predicted” the Covid pandemic.

Entitled “Pandemic”, the track makes reference to a “coronavirus” in the year 2020.

However, the artist himself has previously explained the track away as a bizarre coincidence.

When he first wrote the lyrics “2020 combined with coronavirus, bodies stacking”, there were already multiple coronaviruses in existence, and the virus type was being discussed in the press at the time.

Writing on Facebook last year, the rapper explained: “As for mentioning 2020, well 2020-2030 was just significant years to me, as well as many other people that are educated on these esoteric topics. 10 years ago it was said that 2012 was nothing to worry about, it’s 2020-30 to pay attention to.

“To me, the lyrics are just more of a coincidence than a prediction as I don’t feel I was ‘trying’ to predict anything, I just rapped about what I was watching. But call it a prediction, dumb luck, coincidence, remote viewing, predictive programming (lmao) or whatever you want.”

A coronavirus is part of a family of viruses, which include Sars and Mers.

Dr Creep continued: “I’m not the only dude that mentioned the damn coronavirus back in 2013!!!!

“No, I don’t make predictions and No I’m not a writer for The Simpsons. BUT, I have been studying docs and listening to ‘insiders’ & ‘whistle blowers’ in lectures and interviews for 10+ years and some things just add up and lyrics come out of it. NOT a prediction, simple as that.”

Clips from the song have nonetheless gone viral on TikTok recently, with users of the social media site baffled by the coincidence.

You can hear the song on YouTube here.