Paramore ‘update’ shared after fans worry band had broken up

Paramore aren’t breaking up, according to a new report – but they are now independent artists after their 20-year deal with Atlantic Records came to an end.

Fans of the rock group, who formed in Tennessee in 2004, had become concerned the band might have split after their website, paramore.net, was taken down and most of their social media presence was wiped clean.

However, according to Variety, the fresh start online is simply due to the group parting ways with their longtime label.

The three-piece – singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – have not yet announced whether they intend to sign a new record deal or if they intend to remain independent.

In the meantime, the group’s popular X/Twitter (5.3 million followers) and Instagram (3.5 million followers) accounts have been cleared of posts.

The band do however have a busy 2024 touring schedule. They are the main support act for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which reaches Europe in May.

They’ll kick things off in Paris on 9 May and stay on the road with Swift for over three months until the final European tour date on 20 August at Wembley Stadium in London.

Hayley Williams of Paramore performing at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Paramore’s contract with Atlantic Records had been a source of contention for the band as it was in fact a solo deal with Williams that the singer signed in 2003 prior to the band’s formation.

The type of contract Williams was tied to is known as a “360 deal”, meaning that artists share concert, merchandise and other earnings with their label, on top of revenue from album sales. In return, artists theoretically receive more comprehensive support from their record label.

The deal was cited as one reason brothers Zac and Josh Farro left the band in 2010. Zac rejoined in 2017.

Last year, Williams declared that anyone who votes for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is “dead” to her.

The 34-year-old singer shared her political stance on stage at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics,” Williams told the crowd. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Footage from the performance showed the crowd cheering in response to the singer’s announcement.

Williams’s remarks came after she was accused of being too uncomfortable to speak about politics on tour.