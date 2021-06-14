Paris Jackson says press intrusion into father Michael has led to ‘hallucinations’ and ‘paranoia’

Paris Jackson has revealed that press interest in her father Michael has led to long-term anxiety and trauma.

The 23-year-old model and actor discussed living under the glare of the media for as long as she can remember while appearing on the Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” Jackson explained.

“I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it’s standard PTSD.”

Jackson was speaking to long-time friend Willow Smith for an episode of the hit show, in one of the first editions of the Facebook series to feature Smith speaking to a guest one-on-one.

Smith explained that she had met Jackson on the set of Hawthorne, a medical drama series that starred Smith’s mother Jada Pinkett Smith.

Paris Jackson at an event in 2020 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Also during the show, Jackson discussed her sexuality, and explained that her brothers, Prince and Prince Michael II, had offered enormous support as she discovered herself.

“They’ve always been super-supportive,” she said, noting that to better connect with his sister, Prince Jackson joined a student-run club in high school that unites LGBTQ+ and allied youth. “Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that.”

Jackson’s episode of Red Table Talk premieres on Facebook Watch on Wednesday (16 June).