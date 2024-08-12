Who performed at Olympics closing ceremony as Dr Dre makes surprise appearance

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

After two weeks of intense, thrilling competition between the world’s best athletes – not to mention a handful of controversies – the Paris Olympics came to a dramatic end on Sunday (11 August).

With the opening ceremony being met with intense backlash for offending the Christian community, the secular state was forced to change the closing event for the “umpteenth time” in a bid to appease religious groups.

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics brought out several stars, including Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg. H.E.R. and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Dr Dre shocked fans with a surprise appearance alongside Snoop dOGG, that many said “saved” the “arty” display in Paris, with the colourful celebration on Venice Beach, LA. The all-star lineup, which also included French group Phoenix, hit the stage as part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Meanwhile,Top Gun actor Tom Cruise divided fans with an “epic stunt” over at the event in Paris. The Mission: Impossible star rappelled down from the top of Stade de France holding 80,000 spectators, landed on the stadium field and carried the Olympic flag while riding a motorbike through the crowd.

More traditional fixtures of the ceremony included the athletes’ parade, handover of the Olympic flag to the organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and a final medal presentation ceremony (for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day).

Over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists took part in a series of “science-fiction” and “dystopia” themed performances.

Dr Dre made a surprise appearance at the handover event in LA ( Getty Images for LA28 )

“Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes, and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future,” organisers had said ahead ahead of the event.

Olympics closing ceremony took place at the Stade de France ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Thomas Jolly, artistic director of both the opening and closing ceremonies added: “It’s a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world.”

Billie Eilish performed along with her brother Finneas ( Getty Images for LA28 )

LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement: “This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA. We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

Over a hundred acrobats, circus performers and dancers took part ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Cruise divided fans with his stunt ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Team GB secured over a dozen gold medals for performances in sports including swimming, mountain biking, shooting, rowing, and the men’s triathlon, winning over 50 medals in total. However, the games were not without controversy, as Algeria’s Imane Khelif won Gold after she battled a vicious gender row when she beat Italy’s Angela Carini in 46 seconds.

Rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance ( Getty Images for LA28 )

For those in the UK, the event can be rewatched on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Additional reporting by Agencies