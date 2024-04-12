K-pop singer Park Bo-ram dies aged 30, investigation into death underway

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

K-pop singer Park Bo-ram has died unexpectedly at the age of 30.

She was at a private gathering with two friends on 11 April when she was found unconscious in a bathroom, South Korean entertainment website AllKPop quoted a police statement as saying.

Bo-ram was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead at 11.17pm.

Reports from local news media said she was found unconscious at a friend’s house. Her management agency Xanadu Entertainment released a statement saying: “Park Bo-ram suddenly passed away late at night on 11 April. All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family…The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police”.

Her agency has requested that the public and media not speculate about the cause of her death since it is currently under police investigation. An autopsy will be held on Saturday, the police said.

South Korean singer Park Bo-ram ( Park Bo-ram Instagram )

Park became popular at 16 after she appeared on the South Korean channel Mnet’s singing reality competition Superstar K2 in 2010, where she placed in the top eight.

She then debuted as a solo singer in 2014 with the single “Beautiful” and went on release several other popular hits like “Celepretty,” “Sorry,” “Pretty Bae,” “Dynamic Love,” and a number of songs for the soundtrack of the hugely popular Korean coming-of-age drama Reply 1988.

She has also collaborated with multiple Korean artists like Eric Nam, Park Kyung, Parc Jae-jung, Lil Boi and Huh Gak.

According to reports, Bo-ram was in the middle of preparations for a full-length album to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of her debut, and had released the new single “I Miss You” on 3 April.