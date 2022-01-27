Parklife festival has announced a huge lineup ahead of its return this year, including headliners 50 Cent and Tyler, the Creator.

The two hip-hop stars will top the billing for the Manchester event and be joined by artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Jamie XX, Headie One, Mahalia, Caroline Polachek and PinkPantheress.

Live sets will be played by DJs and producers including Bicep, Chase & Status, Annie Mac and Peggy Gou. Kojey Radical, Joy Crookes, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Jessie Ware and Mahalia are also booked to perform.

Tickets go on sale from 10am today (27 January) – buy them HERE.

In 2021, Parklife co-founder Sacha Lord told the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of how at risk the live sector was from the effects of lockdown.

“If we have another year like 2020, we’ve got serious problems,” he said at the time.

Last week, The Independent spoke with a number of festival organisers, artists and industry experts about the toll the pandemic has had on the live music industry over the past two years.

“For the vast majority of musicians, the live circuit is their lifeblood,” James Ainscough, chief executive of Help Musicians, said. “Whether that performance is at a function or a festival, a grassroots venue or a world-famous stage, live performance is the fragile gig economy that all musicians rely on.”

He added: “That’s what music-lovers want and need – those joyful moments in time where music unites us and transports us to a different world, leaving us with musical memories that last a lifetime.”

Parklife festival 2022 takes place from 11-12 June at Heaton Park in Manchester.