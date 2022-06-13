A couple who got engaged on stage at Parklife festival have been gifted lifetime passes to the festival and a paid-for honeymoon.

After footage of their proposal went viral online, they were trolled on social media, prompting Parklife and The Warehouse Project co-founder Sacha Lord to speak out.

On Instagram, Lord wrote: “Yesterday an amazing moment happened as Parklife saw a proposal on stage from a young couple. Unfortunately, the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile.

“I would like to find this couple and give them free entry to Parklife and The Warehouse Project for life and not only that, but to pay for their honeymoon, so that when they go away, I want them to sit there in the sun posting pictures to social media, knowing that those people who had a go at them are bitter, and they’re not there.”

The couple got engaged on Saturday (11 June) during Jung Filly’s set at the Manchester music event.

They have subsequently been identified on social media.

One of them directly responded to Lord’s post, writing: “I’m so emotional right now, thank you so much.”

