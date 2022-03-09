Patti Smith announces brand new book and reveals unlikely inspiration behind it

Patti Smith has announced she will release a brand new book.

The influential music star, known as the “punk poet laureate”, has written many books in the past, one of which – her memoir Just Kids – won the National Book Award in 2010.

Smith’s new book, titled A Book of Days, has been inspired by something that musician’s fans might not have been expecting: her Instagram account.

Writing on the social media site on Wednesday (9 March), Smith stated: “It is a year of reflections and images, inspired by my Instagram, but original throughout.”

She continued: “The fruit of much labor, populated by sacred ghosts, and celebrating the new.”

The book will be published by Random House later this year.

Smith released her first book, a collection of poems called Seventh Heaven, in 1972 – three years before her debut album, Horses.

Patti Smith announces new book ‘inspired by my Instagram’ (Instagram)

The musician turned 75 in December 2021, which she belatedly celebrated by putting on a show in New York on 25 February.