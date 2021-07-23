S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has returned to social media after nearly a year’s absence, surprising fans with his new look.

The 44-year-old singer reappeared on Instagram, sharing photos of himself with his hair tied up in a top knot and with a sizeable beard.

Cattermole’s physical transformation prompted a number of reactions from S Club 7 fans, with some sharing their opinions in the comments underneath his post.

“Suits you Paul,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Lookin’ good,” wrote someone else.

Cattermole was a member of S Club 7 during the height of the band’s popularity, from 1997 to 2002.

After the singer quit the group in 2002 over creative differences, the newly renamed S Club continued on for another year before disbanding.

Cattermole then rejoined the band in 2015 for a reunion tour, which featured the original S Club 7 line-up.

He made headlines back in 2018 after he was found to be selling his Brit award on eBay for a reported £60,000. During an appearance on Loose Women he said he owed some £30,000 in taxes and more in legal fees, later claiming that being in S Club 7 was the “worst situation to be in” financially.