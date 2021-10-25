Paul McCartney says he’s stopped writing autographs: ‘We both know who I am’

Paul McCartney has said he will no longer write autographs for fans, describing the activity as “a bit strange”.

The musician made the revelation ahead of the release of a new book of lyrics and a new Disney Plus documentary about the last days of the Beatles.

Speaking to Reader’s Digest (per Contact Music), McCartney said: “[Autographing] always struck me as a bit strange.

“‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

The iconic songwriter also expressed bemusement at the idea of taking selfies with fans.

“What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said.

“Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”

McCartney recently addressed long-held speculation among fans that he was responsible for the break-up of the Beatles in 1970, placing the blame with former bandmate John Lennon.

Speaking on an episode of the new BBC Radio 4 interview series This Cultural Life, McCartney said: “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny.

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue.”

The Beatles: Get Back will arrive on Disney Plus on 25, 26 and 27 November.