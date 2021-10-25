Paul McCartney says he’s stopped writing autographs: ‘We both know who I am’
Artist said he is much happier to ‘chat’ and ‘exchange stories’ with fans
Paul McCartney has said he will no longer write autographs for fans, describing the activity as “a bit strange”.
The musician made the revelation ahead of the release of a new book of lyrics and a new Disney Plus documentary about the last days of the Beatles.
Speaking to Reader’s Digest (per Contact Music), McCartney said: “[Autographing] always struck me as a bit strange.
“‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”
The iconic songwriter also expressed bemusement at the idea of taking selfies with fans.
“What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said.
“Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”
McCartney recently addressed long-held speculation among fans that he was responsible for the break-up of the Beatles in 1970, placing the blame with former bandmate John Lennon.
Speaking on an episode of the new BBC Radio 4 interview series This Cultural Life, McCartney said: “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny.
“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue.”
The Beatles: Get Back will arrive on Disney Plus on 25, 26 and 27 November.
