Paul McCartney finally responds to fan’s declaration of love after 60 years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul McCartney has responded to a fan’s declaration of love that was made six decades ago.

The Beatles singer-songwriter, 81, shared his reply in a video message on Instagram.

At the start of the video, a clip from is played, in which a woman who calls herself Adrienne is interview by a journalist ahead of the band’s first US tour in 1963.

“Paul McCartney if you are listening, Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart,” says the woman.

McCartney then addressed the fan, speaking into the camera.

“Hey Adrienne, it’s Paul,” he says. “Listen, I saw your video. I’m in Brooklyn now. I’m in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it!”

He then points down the lens with his finger, smiling.

A new exhibition, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, is currently running at the Brooklyn museum until 18 October. The show contains photographs taken by the Beatle documenting the band’s first US trip.

In a caption alongside the video, he wrote: “And Adrienne from Brooklyn if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too.”

Back in March, McCartney revealed how his late bandmate John Lennon had convinced him to keep one of the now-famous lyrics in his classic song “Hey Jude”.

He delivered the anecdote in an episode of his podcast, Paul McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, a series in which the Wings musician delves into the backstories behind some of his most famous works.

Paul McCartney visits Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm at Brooklyn Museum ( Getty Images for MPL )

“‘The movement you need is on your shoulder.’ Now, I thought that was just me blocking in,” McCartney said.

“When I played it for John and [Yoko Ono] in my music room on my psychedelic piano – I’m sitting facing this way and they’re standing behind me, almost on my shoulder and they’re listening.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

McCartney said he explained that he intended to replace the line, “The movement you need is on your shoulder”, until Lennon objected.

“I turn around to John, ‘Don’t worry. I’ll change that,’” McCartney said. “And he looked at me and said, ‘You won’t, you know? It’s the best line, innit?’”

McCartney also recently shared the touching true story behind the composition “My Valentine”.

He wrote the song for his wife Nancy Shevell. The pair met in 2007, and got married in 2011. “My Valentine” featured on McCartney’s 2012 album Kisses on the Bottom.