Paul McCartney claims he wrote Beatles song lyric commonly attributed to John Lennon

Paul McCartney has claimed he wrote a Beatles lyric commonly believed to have been written by John Lennon.

McCartney and Lennon previously contradicted each other over the true inspiration behind the line featured in “A Day in the Life”, which featured on Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

In his 1997 biography, McCartney said that, with the lyric “he blew his mind out in a car”, he was “imagining a politician bombed out on drugs who’d stopped at some traffic lights and didn’t notice that the lights had changed”.

However, Lennon, who was killed in 1980, once said the line was actually inspired by a car crash that killed Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966, when he was just 21.

The musician stated: “[It] was in my mind when I was writing that verse.”

Now, in McCartney’s new book, The Lyrics, he backed up Lennon’s suggestion that the song was inspired by Browne – but claimed he himself was actually the one to write it.

“I wrote about him in ‘A Day in the Life,’” he said of Browne’s death.

McCartney’s book, written to “show people something about my songs and my life which they haven’t seen before”, is on sale from Tuesday (2 November).