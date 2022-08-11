Paul McCartney pays tribute to brother-in-law John Eastman after his death aged 83

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to his brother-in-law, John Eastman, following his death from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday (9 August).

Eastman, 83, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney, The Beatles star’s first wife, who died in 1998.

Sharing a photo of the pair doing yoga poses, McCartney wrote on Twitter: “My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families.”

The musician continued: “John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life. Not only did he help me massively in my business dealings as my lawyer but as a friend he was hard to beat.

“His sense of humour always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme. We had so many fun times together through the years, but when the time came to be serious, he was unbeatable.

“There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man.

“He will be sorely missed but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him.”

McCartney concluded the post with a simple goodbye: “See ya Johnny! Love Paul.”

John and his father Lee served as McCartney’s lawyers, steering the star through The Beatles’ break-up.

McCartney married Linda in London in 1969, a week before John Lennon and Yoko Ono's wedding.

Eastman is survived by his wife Jodie Eastman.