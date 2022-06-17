‘Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice’: Paul McCartney fans react after Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi join him on stage

‘Thank you for making a dream come true,’ one fan said

Megan Graye
Friday 17 June 2022 14:50
Sir Paul Mccartney pays tribute to The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Fans have expressed their gratitude after Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined Paul McCartney on stage last night (16 June) for the final date of his North American tour.

The performance at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Springsteen join McCartney on stage to sing his Born in the USA classic “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”.

Bon Jovi also made a special appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow (18 June).

The two later rejoined the stage for a celebratory encore, which featured a Springsteen version of The Beatles’ track “The End”.

Concertgoers took to social media to share their excitement, with one fan tweeting: “Thank you for making a dream come true.”

“Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice,” said an audience member, while another fan shared a video with the caption: “So beautiful. I wish my dad could have seen his favourite singers sing together.”

See more reactions below:

The New Jersey show isn’t the first time Springsteen and McCartney have shared the mic. Back in 2013, the Beatles legend joined Springsteen on stage at Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park before the plug was pulled on the show due to curfew restrictions.

McCartney will soon be back on stage for his highly anticipated slot at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 25 June. See the full lineup here.

