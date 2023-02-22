Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr ‘to feature on new Rolling Stones album’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will apparently come together on the new Rolling Stones album.

The two surviving Beatles have reportedly recorded parts on the new Stones album, which will be produced by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

Multiple sources told Variety that Starr has played drums on the new album, while McCartney has recorded bass for certain tracks.

According to the sources, recording sessions went ahead in Los Angeles, with the album almost ready to be mixed.

The new Rolling Stones album is yet to be announced, but the band has given several clues that a record is in the works.

The band’s guitarist, Keith Richards said “there’s some new music on its way” on his Instagram post in January.

This would not be the first time The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have crossed over. The Stones’ first hit record was actually a cover of the Beatles song “I Wanna Be Your Man”.

Lennon and McCartney later sang backing vocals on the Stones’ song “We Love You”.

Paul McCartney of the Beatles and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones sit opposite each other on a train at Euston Station in 1967 (Getty Images)

The new Stones record is also reportedly set to include drumming parts from late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021, aged 80.

Richards appeared to confirm that Watts had recorded parts on the record before he had died in a Los Angeles Times interview, saying “you haven’t heard the last of Charlie Watts”.

Watts has now been replaced by the band’s long term collaborator, Steve Jordan.