Paul McCartney has paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last Friday (25 March) at the age of 50.

The former Beatles musician is among the many artists to pay homage to Hawkins in the wake of his tragic death.

McCartney – who collaborated with Foo Fighters on their 2017 record Concrete and Gold and was later invited to sing “Get Back” with them at their 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction – shared a heartfelt tribute to Hawkins on social media.

His Instagram caption reads: “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.”

It continued: “I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys.

“Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night,” he added.

“All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died.”

McCartney concluded: “So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band – Love Paul X.”

Foo Fighters were on tour in South America preparing to perform at a Colombian festival when Hawkins complained of chest pains.

On 29 March, the band announced that they had cancelled all forthcoming tour dates in the wake of Hawkins’ passing.