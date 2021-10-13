Paul McCartney calls The Rolling Stones a ‘blues cover band’

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney has described The Rolling Stones as a “blues cover band”.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the 79-year-old English singer said that he felt that his “band’s net was cast a bit wider” than The Rolling Stones.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” McCartney said.

This isn’t the first time McCartney has claimed that “the Beatles were better” than the Stones.

During a 2020 appearance at The Howard Stern Show, he said:“[The Rolling Stones] are rooted in the blues.”

“When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. [The Beatles] had a little more influences,” McCartney said, adding: “There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

The Rolling Stones (Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger then responded to McCartney’s claims on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show, saying that “there’s obviously no competition” between the two bands.

“One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist,” he said.

Currently, The Rolling Stones are touring around the US after relaunching their No Filter Tour earlier this year. Tickets for the concerts can be found here.