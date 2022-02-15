Phoebe Bridgers shares Valentine’s Day photo with Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers’s latest photograph with boyfriend Paul Mescal has been met with delight from their fans and fellow artists.

The American singer-songwriter posted a Valentine’s Day photo that showed her and the Normal People star staring lovingly into each other’s eyes.

“@scarrisonwhitford took this,” Bridgers wrote in the caption, tagging her guitarist Harrison Whitford.

Mescal and Bridgers reportedly began dating in 2020 after exchanging messages with each other on Twitter, but went “Instagram official” when Bridgers shared a photo of them together last December,

Daisy Edgar Jones, who played Mescal’s love interest in the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, left three loved-up emojis as a comment under the “I Know The End” singer’s post.

Bridgers’s fellow singer Gracie Adams also commented with emojis, reacting to the picture with a heart.

Meanwhile, fan reactions were just as excited over the new photo.

One Instagram user wrote: “That should be me holding your hand that should be me making you laugh.”

Another fan commented: “WHAT IF THIS WAS MY LAST STRAW PHOEBE?”

Mescal, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of sensitive teenager Connell in Hulu’s Normal People in 2020, was last seen in Olivia Colman-led The Lost Daughter.

Oscar-winner Colman admitted she was “a bit giddy” when introduced to Mescal, and even joked that she improvised a scene to have an opportunity to flirt with him.

Mescal’s forthcoming projects include the Irish psychological drama God’s Creatures, opposite Emily Watson and Aisling Franciosi, and science-fiction drama Foe opposite Saoirse Ronan.

Bridgers released her latest album, the critically acclaimed Punisher, in 2020.