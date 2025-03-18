Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eighties singer Paul Young has recalled needing three emergency blood transfusions following a horrific accident.

Young is best known as the frontman of bands Kat Kool & the Kool Cats, Streetband, and Q Tips. He pursued a solo career in the Eighties, releasing songs such as “Love of the Common People” and “Wherever I Lay My Hat”.

The 69-year-old suffered a nasty fall down a flight of stairs while on holiday in Santorini in September 2024. He had been walking to breakfast at his hotel when his leg “slipped out from underneath me”.

“I fell and my leg cracked as soon as I hit the step,” he told The Mirror. “Once I’d gone down, I couldn’t stop. There was no handrail, so nothing to hold on to. I just thought, ‘I’ve lost control.’”

Explaining his injuries further, Young explained that he fell down three or four steps, which caused him to fracture his leg “again and again”.

He continued: “It was a multi-fracture. When I came to a stop, I looked down and my leg was in a slightly weird position, underneath my bottom.

“I thought, ‘I don’t like that. My leg shouldn’t be like that’, so I tried to straighten it up and that’s when the pain started.”

Young was accompanied by his wife Lorna, 53, who was able to seek help and eventually, the musician was rushed to the hospital.

The injuries were so severe that there was a “danger of the leg snapping”, according to Young.

A lack of surgeons at the hospital meant Young was sat on a gurney in the hospital corridor for nine hours while trying to organise a private flight to Athens.

“The only medication they had was paracetamol. I was screaming out all the time and most of the time I had my eyes shut because the pain was terrible,’ he added.

After undergoing surgery, Young was required to spend two days in intensive care due to haemorrhaging. He also needed three blood transfusions to replace the lost blood.

Young, who called the pain “tremendous”, then had to have a second 10-hour operation.

Now, nearly six months after the accident, Young is no longer using crutches and is undergoing physiotherapy and hydrotherapy to help with his recovery.

Preparing for his forthcoming national tour, the musician said he was now “fighting fit and ready”.

Young married his wife Lorna in October 2023, six years after his wife Stacey Smith died of brain cancer at 52 years old.

Speaking about her death on This Morning, Paul said: “Looking after her for those two years, I wasn’t looking after myself, so I’ve got back on the trail now. I’m back doing exercise. I look after my voice and I warm up. I tend to do it in the car, which must look a little strange!”

Young shares three children with Stacey: daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady Cole.