Paula Abdul cancels Canada tour due to recent injuries

Paula Abdul has announced that she has been forced to cancel a string of shows in order to undergo a medical procedure.

The Grammy-winning US pop singer, dancer and talent show judge, 62, shared a statement on Instagram disclosing that she would not be able to perform the Canadian leg of the tour, or her scheduled dates in Alaska and North Dakota.

“It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I've recently sustained,” she wrote.

“In an effort to keep going, I've received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.”

Abdul said she has had “multiple consultations” with her doctors and explored all the options, but a “minor procedure” will need a recovery time of around two months, meaning she will not be well enough to tour.

She did not give details of the injuries.

Paula Abdul has been forced to cancel her forthcoming tour ( Getty Images )

The 21-city tour was scheduled to begin on 21 September in Victoria, British Columbia, and continue through October, with Tiffany and Taylor Dayne joining her as support acts.

“I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart,” Abdul continued.

“I've been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we're together.

“I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.

“Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude.”

Abdul started her career in entertainment as a choreographer for The Jacksons, before launching as a pop singer with her No 1 debut, Forever Your Girl, in 1988.

She continued to enjoy success through the Eighties and Nineties with hits including “Cold Hearted”, “Rush Rush” and “The Promise of a New Day”.

Abdul has also served as a judge on reality TV shows such as The X Factor, Dancing With the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance.

She recently opened with DJ Jazzy Jeff for New Kids on the Block during their The Magic Summer Tour, which concluded last week.