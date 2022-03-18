Pete Doherty says it ‘took a long time to get my head around life without heroin’
‘Everything was built around using, so my old life collapsed really,’ musician said
Pete Doherty has opened up about his sobriety, saying his “old life” had “collapsed” after giving up drugs.
The Libertines frontman has been clean of drugs for two years after struggling with addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine for two decades.
Doherty currently lives in Étretat, France, and has said that being out of the UK limited his supply of heroin and encouraged him to get clean.
Speaking to The i, Doherty said: “Once lockdown happened, it was a nightmare trying to get back [to the UK]. Plus, I had a driving ban, and I was on probation anyway. And also, I was f***ed physically. All these things pointed me towards giving it a go and making a clean break. So I did it, and just stuck to it.
“It was a big, big switch,” he continued. “It took me a long time to get my head around, just the idea of being able to live without heroin. I was using so heavily and it was part of the ritual of being creative.
“Everything was built around using, so my old life collapsed really. I was annoying myself picking up with the guitar. I couldn’t work out any more what it was I wanted to do.”
Doherty’s new album, The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime, is a collaboration with French artist Frédéric Lo, and is out now.
If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.
In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.
