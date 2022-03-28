Phil Collins has sparked fears for his health after performing his last ever concert with Genesis.

The rock legend, who has previously said he can “barely hold a drumstick” after suffering a spinal injury in 2007, performed with his band at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (26 March).

The concert was billed as the band’s last ever together and saw Collins say goodbye to his fans.

Appearing on stage in a wheelchair to sing and play tambourine, the 71-year-old joked that he would have to get “a real job” now.

Collins was joined on stage by his bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, while his son Nic, who is the regular drummer for the band Better Strangers, replaced his father on the drum kit.

The concert was the final show of Genesis’s The Last Domino tour, which had been rescheduled four times due to Covid-19.

Following his injury in 2007, Collins was left with damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and lasting nerve damage.

Collins is unable to play drums and has to walk with a stick. He told BBC Breakfast in September: “I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

He added: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”