Phoebe Bridgers announces 2022 world tour
The Reunion Tour includes stops in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe
Phoebe Bridgers has officially announced plans for her 2022 Reunion Tour.
The singer-songwriter’s upcoming dates includes her first UK/European shows since 2020 album Punisher and news of her upcoming appearance at 2022’s Glastonbury Festival.
Tickets will go on sale via Bridgers’ official website on Friday 11 March at 10am GMT.
The Reunion Tour kicks off with a North American leg that starts in Phoenix, Arizona on 13 April, with major performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on 15 and 22 April.
The UK and European leg begins in Dublin, Ireland on 20 June, with recently added dates including a show at London’s Brixton Academy and her return to Glastonbury Festival later that month. See below for a full list of tour dates.
Last year Bridgers was nominated for four Grammy Awards and made her Saturday Night Live debut.
Bridgers recently won Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Trailblazer Award and discussed plans for a new monthly radio show titled Saddest Factory Radio on Sirius XMU.
A portion of the proceeds from every headline show ticket sold will go toward The Mariposa Fund, which assists undocumented people trying to receive reproductive health services, including abortion.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies