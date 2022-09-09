Phoebe Bridgers shares post mourning ‘all the violated lives destroyed during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign’
While many are mourning the death of the late royal, others have been more critical of the percieved failings of the British monarchy
Phoebe Bridgers has shared a social media post mourning “all the lives” that were “destroyed” during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died in Balmoral on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96, prompting an outpouring of tributes from musicians including Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Elton John.
Indie rocker Bridgers, however, shared a post on Instagram criticising Britain’s imperial history.
The post was originally shared on the account of RISEindigenous, an Indigenous artist initiative.
It said: “Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II’s reign.
“Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honoured while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy.”
Bridgers shared the post with followers on her Instagram Stories page without additional comment.
While the worst atrocities carried out by the British empire pre-date Queen Elizabeth’s reign, the Queen nonetheless faced criticism throughout her rule for some of the monarchy’s alleged failings.
Bridgers’ post has been met with criticism from some social media users, with some suggesting it was shared “too soon” after the monarch’s passing.
Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
