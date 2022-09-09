Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a social media post mourning “all the lives” that were “destroyed” during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died in Balmoral on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96, prompting an outpouring of tributes from musicians including Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Elton John.

Indie rocker Bridgers, however, shared a post on Instagram criticising Britain’s imperial history.

The post was originally shared on the account of RISEindigenous, an Indigenous artist initiative.

It said: “Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II’s reign.

“Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honoured while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy.”

Bridgers shared the post with followers on her Instagram Stories page without additional comment.

While the worst atrocities carried out by the British empire pre-date Queen Elizabeth’s reign, the Queen nonetheless faced criticism throughout her rule for some of the monarchy’s alleged failings.

Phoebe Bridgers (left) and the post she shared on her Instagram Stories shortly after news of the Queen’s death broke (Getty/Phoebe Bridgers via Instagram)

Bridgers’ post has been met with criticism from some social media users, with some suggesting it was shared “too soon” after the monarch’s passing.

