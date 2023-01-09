Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has apologised to Ed Sheeran after his hacked Twitter account posted abusive messages about the singer.

In December, the formerGood Morning Britainpresenter’s account shared the posts about Sheeran and other public figures to his 8.3 million followers.

Now, the presenter has called the posts “abusive nonsense” in a tweet sent on Monday morning (9 December).

Alongside a picture of Sheeran, Morgan tweeted: “By the way, apologies for all the abusive nonsense posted on my feed after I was hacked (yes, yes, do your own jokes) on Boxing Day.”

He continued: “And in particular to @edsheeran who I think is a very gifted singer-songwriter with a fine head of hair, not a ‘ginger p****’’

According to reports, Morgan’s account had originally shared posts on Boxing Day, which contained false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late Queen.

The apology comes as the presenter made his return to Twitter after the hacking.

‘Apologies for all the abusive nonsense posted on my feed after I was hacked,’ wrote Morgan on Twitter (Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Morgan, who uses the platform to regularly share his views, also tweeted his thoughts on the Duke of Sussex’s recent interview with ITV.

On Sunday night (8 December) he wrote: “I seem to recall being forced out of my job at @GMB for disbelieving Harry and Meghan’s unsubstantiated racism claims against the Royal Family.

“Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions: a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say?,” he questioned.

The former journalist began hosting his own TalkTV show in April last year after leaving Good Morning Britain over a controversial on-air row about Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.