Pink shares childhood picture after her father dies from prostate cancer

Pink has shared pictures from her childhood after her father, Jim Moore, passed away from prostrate cancer.

The singer posted a tribute to Instagram before deleting it, prompting fans to send her questions, asking if everything was okay.

Alongside the black and white images, Pink captioned wrote a caption, saying “Til forever”.

The one photo depicts her as a child dancing with her father at a party and the second takes place at her 2006 wedding to Carey Hart.

She later put the photos back online with a quote from poet, Emily Dickinson: ““If I can stop one heart from breaking, I shall not live in vain; if I can ease one life the aching, or cool one pain, or help one fainting robin unto his nest again, I shall not live in vain.” -Emily Dickinson. You did, Dad. You did. Til the next dance, Daddy-Sir”

Moore was a veteran of the Vietnam War and collaborated with his daughter on the 2006 track “I Have Seen The Rain” from the album, I’m Not Dead.

Pink said her father wrote the song whilst serving in Vietnam and would sing it to her when she was a baby.