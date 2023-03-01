Pink Floyd fans bemused by anger over band’s new Dark Side of the Moon anniversary logo
British rock band announced a massive reissue of their legendary 1973 studio album
Pink Floyd have reinvented their iconic logo in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their hit album The Dark Side of the Moon, much to the chagrin of a portion of their fanbase.
On 19 January, the British rock band announced the forthcoming release of a remastered deluxe box set of their popular 1973 studio record.
To commemorate the milestone, Pink Floyd reimagined their original well-known symbol: a beam of light passing through a prism, resulting in a rainbow beam.
While the new temporary graphic retained the original’s triangular prism, it replaced the beam of light with the number 50 and the zero filled in with a rainbow.
After the band swapped their Facebook page’s profile photo to the updated logo, a sect of their listeners angrily disputed the change, specifically angered by the rainbow.
“Lose the rainbow, you’re making yourself look stupid!” one commented, with a second calling it a “disgrace”.
“From this moment, I don’t listen to the band,” a third replied.
Several other fans found the angry responses to be baffling, with one writing: “I thought it was a joke and had to come see for myself. Are people really having tantrums over the rainbow that has ALWAYS been there in that iconic cover?”
A second responded sarcastically: “I love how incredibly narrow-minded people are.”
“You know you’re homophobic when you get mad at the rainbow that has always been Pink Floyd’s logo,” another shared, before explaining: “It shines out of the triangle; represents the start of life and all the paths taken and influences over a lifetime.”
The Dark Side Of The Moon box set will be available for purchase on 24 March.
It will include a never-before-heard recording of a November 1974 performance of the album, two CDs, two long-playing vinyls, two Blu-ray disks, a 160-page hardcover book featuring photos from the era, a 76-page songbook, and more.
