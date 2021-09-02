YouTuber Piper Rockelle has defended her parents after Pink accused the star’s mother of “exploiting” her daughter by taking bikini photos of her.

Earlier this week, Pink – real name Alecia Beth Moore – took to Twitter to criticise the parents of young YouTube star Rockelle.

The singer suggested that the 14-year-old girl was “being exploited” by her mother who took photos of her in a bikini.

“How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say… ‘This isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!’”

Rockelle – who has nearly 8.3 million YouTube subscribers – has since denied Pink’s allegations and defended her mother as “amazing”.

She told TMZ: “The first thing I want everyone to know is that my mom doesn’t make me do anything. Quite the opposite, I’m a kid who had a dream and my mom is amazing enough to help me live it out.”

Rockelle continued: “I don’t think Pink has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did she’d see it’s just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves.”

She stated that she wore a bikini due to the summer weather and said there was nothing sexual about the photo in question.

“I know there are kids who are being taken advantage of and that’s a real problem, but I’m not one of them,” said Rockelle.

In addition to her near 8.3 million subscribers on YouTube, Rockelle also has 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Pink for comment.