Rapper Polo G has been arrested on multiple charges in Miami, according to local media reports.

The US artist, real name Taurus Bartlett, was reportedly arrested on Saturday morning (12 June), according to the Miami Herald.

He faces charges of battery on a police officer, threatening a public service, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief.

The Independent has contacted Polo G’s representatives for comment.

“The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available,” the official Miami PD Twitter account said in a post.

Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, tweeted: “None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.”

“My kids called me in a frenzy saying the police are behind them, 20 cars behind them,” she said, alleging: “They refused to let me speak to my minor son, who is 16 years old,” she said on Instagram.

The 22-year-old has just released his latest album, Hall of Fame, which includes the hit single “Rapstar”, his first No1 on the Hot 100.

His previous album, The Goat, was released in 2020 and debuted at No 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.