‘Winded me pretty good’: Post Malone updates fans after falling and injuring ribs onstage
‘They gave me some pain meds and everything,’ Malone says
Post Malone has issued a health update following a nasty fall onstage during his St Louis concert over the weekend.
The 27-year-old singer partially fell into a gap on the stage used for transporting equipment and ended up hitting his chest on Saturday (17 September) while performing at the Enterprise Center.
The show was paused for several minutes as the rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was being examined by the medics.
Malone then returned to the stage and performed five more songs.
On Sunday (18 September), the “White Iverson” rapper spoke about the incident in a video, saying: “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand... it goes down, and there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a**.
“[It] winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good,” he added. “Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a** on the tour.”
Malone’s manager Dre London also issued an update about his health on Instagram, saying that the rapper “didn’t break three ribs last nite [sic] thank god.
“We did X-rays at [the] hospital after the show and they declared he had bruised his ribs!”
According to multiple eyewitnesses, Malone kept apologising to his fans for “ruining the show” after his fall but people were so “relieved” he was okay.
“Next time I’m around this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed,” Malone said in his video. “Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love and thanks for hanging around even though I got my a** kicked by myself.
“I love you guys. Thank you and have a great night. Thank you, St Louis.”
