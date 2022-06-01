‘Prince Andrew Is a Sweaty N****’ climbs UK charts ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Duke of York is expected to attend Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving

Amanda Whiting
Wednesday 01 June 2022 17:54
Charles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee

The Kunts’ song “Prince Andrew is a Sweaty N****” is climbing the UK charts ahead of this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier this week, the comedy rock group, who are known for their protest songs, released a track about the Queen’s youngest son.

It references the Duke of York’s £10m settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffrey Epstein victim who accused the royal of sexually abusing her while she was underage. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

On “Prince Andrew is a Sweaty N****”, The Kunts sing: “The grand old Duke of York, he said he didn’t sweat. So why did he pay 12 million quid to a girl he’d never met?”

The track is currently in 12th position in the Trending Chart. However, it will not be known until Friday (3 June) whether it appears in the Official Singles Chart.

Recommended

Discussing their reasoning for releasing the song, The Kunts said: “The timing this year felt perfect, given Prince Andrew’s bizarre, shameful, and cowardly behaviour as he attempted to dodge any sort of accountability for the alleged sexual assault on Virginia Giuffre, followed by the attempt to sweep it all under the carpet with an out of court settlement.” He denies any wrongdoing.

The Essex band grew up with the “folklore” of the Sex Pistols’ classic “God Save the Queen” never making it to the top spot during the 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations.

“A Jubilee celebration has always felt like it could be a good chance to air any grievances one may have with our unelected head of state and her feckless offspring,” the band’s frontman, Kunt, told NME.

For the past couple of years, The Kunts have battled it out for the Christmas Number 1 with their respective tracks “Boris Johnson Is a F***ing C***” and “Boris Johnson Is STILL a F***ing C***”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Despite stepping back from royal duties in 2019, Andrew is reportedly scheduled to accompany the Queen to Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in