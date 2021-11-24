Priyanka Chopra took a swipe at the speculation surrounding her marriage to Nick Jonas, during a Netflix roast of him and his brothers, Joe and Kevin.

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast was released to Netflix yesterday (23 November), and included a number of standup comedy skits, plus a musical performance from John Legend.

The event was attended by members of the Jonas Brothers’ family, including their dad, several of their famous friends, and special guests.

“I wouldn’t wanna be married to anyone else... unless Chris Hemsworth suddenly becomes single,” Chopra said during her turn at the roast.

“Since we got married, people questioned our marriage, ‘Ah, it’s a publicity stunt.’ How could it be? I didn’t even know how famous Nick Jonas was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’s baby brother.”

Chopra also pranked her husband by appearing to make an announcement that the couple were expecting their first child. Currently, they are “the only couple who don’t have kids yet”, she pointed out.

“Which why I’m excited to make this announcement (sorry babe),” she said. “Nick and I are expecting... to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!”

During the roast, she also made fun of the much-discussed 10-year age gap between her and Nick, quipping: “I wouldn’t wanna babysit... I mean be married to anyone else.”

Earlier she had remarked: “There are many Nineties pop culture references Nick doesn’t understand, so I have to explain them to him. Which is fine, because we teach each other things! He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

At this point, Kevin was heard uttering an “Oh s***t”, while Nick got up and pretended to hide behind his chair.

Others to take part in the Jonas Brothers roast included Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner – who is married to Joe Jonas – as well as Niall Horan, Jack Whitehall and Pete Davidson. The Jonas Brothers also took turns to roast each other.

Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in 2018, a year after meeting at an Oscars after-party.

The special is available to watch on Netflix now.