Proud and Loud: How to get tickets to see Calum Scott, Hayley Kiyoko and Cat Burns
The fundraising concert will take place on 4 June 2022
This year’s first UK Pride event, Proud and Loud, will kick off at the Royal Albert Hall on 4 June.
The festival’s line-up includes LGBT+ icons Calum Scott, Hayley Kiyoko, Cat Burns and ariōn.
This will mark the first time the Royal Albert Hall has hosted an LGBT+ celebration event in its 150 years of history.
Raising money for Pride in London’s Unity Fund, Proud and Loud celebrate 50 years of Pride held in the UK, uniting LGBT+ stars from across the globe.
Former Brit School student Burns, 21, will join as a support act, after the success of her hit single “GO”.
Pride in London’s executive director Christopher Joell-Deshields said: “This is a massive year for the LGBT+ community and never has the time been better to ensure that every voice can be heard.”
“This 50th year will kick off with the concert at the Royal Albert Hall, we will retrace the route of the original 1972 pride March in July and celebrate even more LGBT+ talent with the final of the 10th Pride’s Got Talent.”
How to get tickets:
Tickets are on sale via The Royal Albert Hall website here.
You can more information about Pride in London, and across the UK here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies