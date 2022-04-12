‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy to make return to music after long hiatus

“Gangnam Style” singer Psy has announced he will be returning to music after a five-year hiatus from recording.

The South Korean star hasn’t released anything since his 2017 album 4X2=8. On (12 April), he confirmed a new album called Psy 9th is set to be released on 29 April.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram, Psy said: “To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002, and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than that. ‘Gangnam Style’ was released in 2012. I guess what I’m trying to say is that perhaps the next time you’ll meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022.”

Since his last release, Psy has established his own record label P Nation and signed a number of Korean stars including Jessi, HyunA and DAWN.

Psy initially rose to fame in his native South Korea in the early 2000s, where he became known for his signature dance moves. Over a decade later, he had an international breakthrough with his hit single “Gangnam Style”, the video of which was previously the most viewed upload on YouTube.

The video currently has over four billion views and also inspired a dance craze that was replicated by former prime minister David Cameron, tennis star Novak Djokovic and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

“Gangnam Style” has also been credited with helping boost the popularity of Korean culture across the globe.