Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker confirms the band will reunite for live shows next year
‘Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts,’ the frontman has said
Pulp will reunite for live shows in 2023, Jarvis Cocker has confirmed.
In a live event with The Guardian, the band’s frontman said: “Next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!”
The Britpop band haven’t performed together since 2012, when they ended a run of reunion shows in a home-coming gig in Sheffield.
The news comes after Cocker posted a cryptic video on Instagram last week, with the words “What exactly do you want for an encore,” over the sound of applause.
The words reference lyrics from the band’s track “This is Hardcore”, from their 1998 album of the same name.
Cocker captioned the video with “Good question…”, leading fans to speculate about a possible reunion.
“25 years since This is Hardcore next year….. tour?? Yes? Please say yes” one fan commented.
The band’s drummer Nick Banks also confirmed the news in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield, explaining that they had some “potential” dates in mind.
Banks also tweeted, advising the band’s fans to “stay calm, hug your #pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023”.
