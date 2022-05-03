Pusha T says rumours of an Eminem feud are a ‘misinterpretation’

Pusha T has called the perceived feud between him and Eminem a “misinterpretation”.

The US artist opened up about his admiration for his fellow rapper during a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle.

Pusha – real name Terrence Thornton – was asked by host Lore’l if he had ever been pitted against other rappers.

The “Numbers on the Boards” musician responded: “I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem. I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing.”

It is unclear what caused rumours to circulate that the two musicians were feuding.

Pusha continued to applaud Eminem, citing his famous 1998 appearance at the Lyricist Lounge showcase: “He’s one of them people that I really like what he does, because after all of his success, I can still find Lyricist Lounge Eminem. That’s the goal for me personally.”

Pusha recently addressed the ongoing row between himself, Kanye West, and Kid Cudi, both of whom contributed to Pusha’s latest album It’s Almost Dry.

Pusha spoke about the difficulties of having a friendship in the public eye, stating: “It f***ing sucks. You know Cudi is my f***ing brother to the end.

“Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing… it gets public.”

He added: “It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue – that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super f***ed up.”